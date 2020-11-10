(CNN) Dazzling fireballs will light up the night sky in the coming days, making it a great time to grab a lawn chair and gaze at the stars.

Taurid meteor showers have been spotted in the sky since October, but the annual shower will peak on November 11 and 12, according to the American Meteor Society

During this time, Earth will be going through the densest part of the debris stream of comet 2P/Encke, the celestial body giving rise to the Northern Taurid showers, according to Bill Cooke Jr., who heads NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office

Stargazers can expect to see about five fireballs per hour during those peak nights, Cooke said. Despite the fiery name, fireballs are perfectly safe to view and will not hurt anyone.

Fireballs are meteors that shine brighter than the planet Venus, which is the brightest object in the night sky after the moon, Cooke said. They tend to last for about a second or two, compared to the average meteor, which tends to last less than half a second, said Robert Lunsford, the meteor society's fireball report coordinator.

