New Chicago White Sox manager was charged with DUI a day before his hiring was announced

(CNN) Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa was charged with driving under the influence after allegedly hitting a curb with his car in February in Phoenix, Arizona, according to court documents.

The charges were filed on October 28 in Maricopa County Justice Courts, the day before the White Sox announced La Russa as the team's new manager.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office declined to comment on the delay in filing the charges, saying only that the case was referred to the office by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

"The White Sox were aware (of the charges at the time of La Russa's hiring)," a spokesman for the White Sox told CNN. "Because this is an active case, we cannot comment further at this time."

La Russa is charged with two misdemeanors, driving under the influence and registering a blood-alcohol content of .08 or more. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on October 29, and his attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.

