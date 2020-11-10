The Naval Academy named its first Black female brigade commander

(CNN) A Black woman will lead the US Naval Academy's student body for the first time in its history.

Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber, a mechanical engineering major from Lake Forest, Illinois, has been named brigade commander for the spring semester -- the academy's highest student leadership position , the Naval Academy said in a news release Monday.

Barber is on the track team, holds leadership positions in a number of student organizations and aspires to be a Marine Corps ground officer.

"Earning the title of brigade commander speaks volumes, but the title itself is not nearly as significant as the opportunity it brings to lead a team in doing something I believe will be truly special," Barber said in the release. "I am humbled to play a small role in this momentous season of American history."

The brigade commander is responsible for the much of the day-to-day activities and professional training for the Naval Academy's more than 4,400 midshipmen, according to its website

