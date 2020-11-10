Virginia governor conditionally pardons a young Black man with autism who was serving 10 years for a car crash

(CNN) Virginia's governor this week conditionally pardoned a young Black man with autism who was serving 10 years in prison after being involved in two car crashes in 2019 that left two people seriously injured.

Matthew Rushin was on his way to pick up pastries at a Virginia Beach Panera on January 4, 2019, when he struck a moving vehicle in a parking lot and fled, authorities said. He then drove head-on into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle, leaving two people seriously injured, according to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

The 22-year-old pled guilty to two counts of malicious wounding and one count of hit and run, personal injury, the prosecutor's office said. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison with a judge suspending 40 years from it, prosecutors said

However, Rushin's family, as well as members of the the autism community, have been calling for his release, saying that authorities did not provide appropriate accommodations or consider his communication access needs.

This week, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam reduced Rushin's sentence, setting him on a clear path to be released by next spring.

Read More