Man accused of making online threats to kill law enforcement and people celebrating results of the presidential election

(CNN) Federal prosecutors have charged a Staten Island, New York, man with making threats to kill and ordering others to kill politicians, law enforcement and people who were celebrating the results of the presidential election, according to court filings.

Prosecutors say Brian Maiorana, 54, sent multiple death threats through an undisclosed social media platform "threatening to kill and ordering others to kill protestors, politicians and law enforcement officers" between September and Sunday, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday.

At an initial appearance for Maiorana held remotely Tuesday, Assistant US Attorney Artie McConnell said Maiorana is a flight risk and "irremediable" danger to the community.

"The complaint makes clear that in the wake of the results of the presidential election, this defendant greatly exceeded what can be considered political hyperbole," McConnell said.

"He used words like 'carnage,' 'extermination,' 'assassination.' He encouraged people to take 'offensive action' in an effort to threaten to kill members of the government including law enforcement agents, even going so far as calling for the bombing of an FBI building and citing the Turner Diaries, which has been the inspiration for numerous acts of terrorism including the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing."

