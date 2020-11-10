Houston police officer killed while responding to a call for help on his way to work

(CNN) A Houston police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty Monday afternoon, the fourth officer in the department killed since December of last year and the second in the past few weeks.

Sgt. Sean Rios, 47, was on his way to work around 1:30 p.m. when he responded to a call for help, Houston Police Department (HPD) Chief Art Acevedo said during a news conference Monday.

The call alleged shots had been fired and that someone was injured, according to the chief. Rios responded to the scene and engaged the suspect. Gunfire was exchanged and Rios was shot, Acevedo said.

Our hearts are broken over the death of @houstonpolice Sergeant Sean Rios who was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire this afternnon. We will never forget him and will see his 4 children, family and friends through this painful loss. RIP pic.twitter.com/QBHx2bymWY — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) November 10, 2020

Wounded, Rios ran to a nearby motel seeking help but collapsed in the lobby. "Sadly, he was pronounced deceased at the scene," the chief said.

He was a 25-year veteran with the department, according to Acevedo.