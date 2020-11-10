Someone on Etsy is selling literal dumpster fire toys to mark 2020

(CNN) When life hands you trash, make a product out of it and sell it on the internet.

At least that's what one Los Angeles man did when his 3D printing company started to struggle during the pandemic.

Amir Fakharian, the founder and CEO of RexRoi LLC, said after the pandemic caused all his corporate clients to cancel orders for the foreseeable future, he realized it was time to get creative.

At first, he started making PPE for hospitals and individual clients back in April -- when face shields, masks and gowns were still hard to find. But as soon as big corporations started to produce similar products for half the price, Fakharian was forced to pivot yet again.

So, he decided to make and sell 2020-themed dumpster fire toys and Christmas tree ornaments on Etsy

