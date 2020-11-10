Amid spike in Covid-19 deaths, El Paso, Texas, requests four more trailers in addition to six mobile morgues already on the ground

(CNN) Despite new measures aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 in El Paso, Texas, the community remains one of the hardest hit across the country, with soaring infections and hospitalizations that continue to climb.

County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said the county has requested four more trailers in addition to the six mobile morgues already on the ground to handle a spike in deaths.

"It may be as much as 20 per day the next two to three weeks. There might be more and more an incline of deaths," Samaniego told CNN affiliate KFOX.

That's as county leaders have already been working with funeral homes and mortuaries on fatality management and government forces have arranged to begin assisting area hospitals, according to Assistant Fire Chief Jorge Rodriguez of the El Paso Office of Emergency Management.

The state also sent nearly 1,400 personnel to assist hospitals in the area, and an alternate care site at the El Paso convention center is also up and running and currently treating about 40 patients. Another 56 ICU patients had to be air-evacuated to other facilities in New Mexico and Texas, Rodriguez said.