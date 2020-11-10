Red Sox manager Alex Cora apologizes for his role in Astros' cheating scandal

(CNN) Alex Cora, back with the Boston Red Sox after a one-season suspension, apologized Tuesday for the role he played in cheating while a coach for the Houston Astros.

Before leading the Red Sox to the 2018 World Series title, Cora, 45, played a key role as bench coach of the eventual World Series champions 2017 Houston Astros in their illegal sign-stealing scheme, according to Major League Baseball.

At a news conference Tuesday, Cora said he wasn't proud of himself.

Of his suspension, he said: "I was spending time at home for the wrong reasons. For that I want to apologize. I deserved what happened this year."

An MLB investigation found that at the start of the 2017 season, employees in the Astros video replay review room started using the live game feed from the center field camera to decode and transmit opposing teams' sign sequences to use when an Astros runner was on second base.