A 2,000-pound great white shark has been spotted near Miami

(CNN) A 2,000-pound great white shark just took a pit stop near Miami.

In a journey already spanning 103 days, the shark has traveled 13,066 miles from the coast of Canada on a route that will eventually lead to the Gulf of Mexico. OCEARCH, a non-profit organization, has been tracking the shark's journey since it was discovered on September 29, 2019. In an announcement on social media, the organization confirmed the shark's spotting in Miami.

Researchers hope that the shark's travels will lead to more discoveries of great white sharks. They are classified as a vulnerable population by the World Wildlife Fund, just one step away from endangered.

"As a big mature female, Unama'ki has the potential to lead us to the site where she gives birth and exposes a new white shark nursery," OCEARCH said on its website.

What do we know about this shark?