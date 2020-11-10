A 2,000-pound great white shark has been spotted near Miami

What do we know about this shark?

Technically, the shark weighs 2,076 pounds.

The shark, first discovered in the Scatarie Island, is named Unama'ki, which means " land of the fog " to the indigenous people of Nova Scotia.

Measuring at 15 feet and 5 inches, the adult female is the second biggest white shark OCEARCH has tagged in the northwest Atlantic, CNN affiliate WSOC-TV reported.

Unama'ki has been traveling down the east coast from her initial spotting in Nova Scotia. In October 2019, she was spotted 50 miles outside of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and has since been seen off the coast of North Carolina, Virginia Beach and near the Atlantic City in New Jersey.