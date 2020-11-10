Suspect in 1972 cold case killing believed to have died by suicide shortly before he was convicted

(CNN) The man accused of killing a 20-year-old Washington state woman in 1972 is believed to have killed himself Monday as a jury was deliberating his fate, officials said.

Terrence Miller was found guilty of murder Monday afternoon in the death of Jody Loomis, according to the Snohomish County Superior Court clerk's office. The jury was not told during their deliberations that Miller was believed to be dead.

Miller's body was found at home by a family member, who told law enforcement it was a suicide, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office. "The deceased is believed to be 78-year-old Terrence Miller who was on trial for the 1972 murder of 20-year-old Jody Loomis, but positive identification, as well as cause and manner of death will be determined by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner," the office said in a statement.

Jody Loomis, 20, was found murdered in 1972. This undated photo was released by the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

Miller, of Edmonds, Washington, was arrested last year after he was connected to the case using a DNA sample from a discarded cup . Police said he lived about five miles from where Loomis' body was found.

He had been free during the trial on a $1 million bond.

