Collins Dictionary's word of the year for 2020 is pandemic-related (obviously)

London (CNN) In case there was any doubt about what we'd remember 2020 for, Collins English Dictionary has helpfully reminded us -- opting to name "lockdown" its word of the year.

The term, a once-obscure noun that has wormed its way into many of our conversations recently, was recognized by the linguistic authority after its meaning evolved globally due to public health measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our lexicographers chose 'lockdown' as Word of the Year because it is a unifying experience for billions of people across the world, who have had, collectively, to play their part in combating the spread of COVID-19," Collins wrote after announcing the award.

"It's not a shock to remember that lockdown was originally a piece of prison vocabulary: it's when inmates are confined to their cells because of some disturbance on the wing," it added.

"2020 is year that the meaning of the word shifted irrevocably: in most people's minds, lockdown is now a public health measure -- its use having increased exponentially since 2019."

