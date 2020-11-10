CDC says 12 sickened in new E. coli outbreak possibly linked to romaine lettuce

(CNN) Twelve individuals have been reported sick and five hospitalized in the latest outbreak of E. coli infections potentially linked to romaine lettuce, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Tuesday.

The outbreak strain has been reported in six states and was identified in a sample of Tanimaura & Antle romaine lettuce in a single-head package. No deaths have been reported.

It was shown, through whole genome sequencing, that the sample of romaine was the same as the strain identified in sick people associated with the outbreak. But information available is not enough to prove a link in the outbreak, according to the CDC.

"People usually get sick from Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) two to eight days (average of three to four days) after swallowing the germ," according to the CDC.

