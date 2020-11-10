Bryson DeChambeau hoping lack of patrons at Masters can give him 'little bit of an advantage'

Photos: The Masters: A-Z in photos The Masters, Augusta – The opening major of the golf season is the Masters from Augusta, Georgia every April, although it is being held in November in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It's a spring rite, steeped in tradition and layered in rich sporting history and drama. It's an event that attracts even non-golfers because of the sublime beauty of the course. Click through the gallery for an A-Z of the Masters. Hide Caption 1 of 27

Photos: The Masters: A-Z in photos A is for Augusta National – The revered course has hosted the year's opening major -- and the only one of the big four events to be played at the same course every year -- since 1934. A is also for the azaleas which traditionally blossom during Masters week and for Amen Corner, the infamous stretch of holes incorporating the 11th, the treacherous short 12th and the tee shot on the par-five 13th. Hide Caption 2 of 27

Photos: The Masters: A-Z in photos B is for Beauty – The Georgian greensward is an oasis among the urban landscape of Augusta, Georgia's second city on the banks of the Savannah River. The bars, burger joints and shopping malls of neighboring Washington Road are in stark contrast to the golfing dreamscape over the fence. B is also for Seve Ballesteros, the Spaniard who opened the European floodgates with wins in 1980 and 1983. Hide Caption 3 of 27

Photos: The Masters: A-Z in photos C is for Caddies – Augusta's caddies are instantly recognizable by their white jump suits. Before 1983, players had to use a club caddie, all of whom were local black men. Since then players have used their usual tour caddies, but they must still don the white suit and green cap. Hide Caption 4 of 27