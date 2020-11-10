(CNN) —

Oprah Winfrey has pretty impeccable taste, and this year, she’s gifted us once again with her Favorite Things list, available to shop via Amazon.

We’ve gone through and pulled out some of our own favorite picks from the list, which features products for everyone on your holiday gift list at a range of prices. And while, obviously, it’s Oprah, so everything included is great, we especially love her picks from Black- and female-owned small businesses.

Check out our top gift picks below, and browse all of Oprah’s Favorite Things on Amazon.

Iconi Women’s Seamless High-Waisted Leggings ($45; amazon.com)

Iconi Women's Seamless High-Waisted Leggings PHOTO: Amazon

These comfortable leggings are designed to be everything you’ve always wanted in a pair: moisture-wicking, supportive and squatproof. Plus, they come in a ton of pretty heathered colors.

Mented Holiday Faves Trio ($40, originally $50; amazon.com)

Mented Holiday Faves Trio PHOTO: Amazon

This trio of lipsticks in Pretty in Pink, Nude LaLa and Dope Taupe offer a shade for all occasions — and for a range of skin tones. The semi-matte finish is luxe-looking enough for special occasions but practical enough for everyday wear.

“A Kids Book About…” ($15.96; amazon.com)

"A Kids Book About..." PHOTO: Amazon

These kids’ books deftly tackle complex subjects like belonging (pictured), systemic racism (as well as racism), money, feminism, depression and more in a way that little ones can understand and opens the door for kids to open up and start conversations.

FootNanny Starter Kit Bundle ($50; amazon.com)

FootNanny Starter Kit Bundle PHOTO: Amazon

Perfect for your favorite pedicure-loving pal or essential workers who are on their feet all day, this FootNanny kit helps slough off winter dryness and exfoliate and moisturize feet instead.

Twelve AM Co. So Good Fluffy Slipper ($48; amazon.com)

Twelve AM Co. So Good Fluffy Slipper PHOTO: Amazon

While unfortunately it’s not usually an option to stay under cozy covers all day, the next best spot for feet is in these incredibly soft and fluffy slippers. In shades of chocolate brown, tan and gray, they look just as cute with PJs as they do with leggings and a long cardigan — and they can head outside if needed too.

Yedi Total Package Air Fryer Oven XL ($148.95; amazon.com)

Yedi Total Package Air Fryer Oven XL PHOTO: Amazon

It’s hard to find a truly good-looking air fryer, but this Yedi oven-style model does the job and looks amazing doing it. It uses 85% less fat than traditional frying methods and has enough room for a couple racks of kebabs, or even a whole chicken.

Ojai Lingerie Women’s Ultra-Plush Fleece Bathrobe ($164; amazon.com)

Ojai Lingerie Women's Ultra-Plush Fleece Bathrobe PHOTO: Amazon

Those slippers above aren’t the only luxe, cozy gift on Oprah’s list of picks: This plush fleece bathrobe is like your favorite Netflix-binge blanket but in robe form. As if that didn’t already sound perfect, it’s absorbent enough to put on right out of the shower — and it has pockets too.

Alpine Cashmere Women’s 100% Cashmere Casual Hoodie ($264; amazon.com)

Alpine Cashmere Women's 100% Cashmere Casual Hoodie PHOTO: Amazon

Made from 100% cashmere, this luxurious-feeling hoodie is perfect for wearing around the house while the lucky recipient works from home or runs errands.

Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine in Brushed Stainless Steel ($799.95; amazon.com)

Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine in Brushed Stainless Steel PHOTO: Amazon

While it might be on the upper range of this list’s price tags, anyone currently cut off from their favorite coffee shop while working from home will appreciate being able to create their own lattes and flat whites from the comfort of their own kitchen.

Whole Coffee Beans Red Bay Motherland 3-Pack Gift Collection ($45.59; amazon.com)

Whole Coffee Beans Red Bay Motherland 3-Pack Gift Collection PHOTO: Amazon

This Black-owned business has direct trade agreements with farmers around the world to deliver delicious coffee beans that are 100% ethically sourced and make for a great cup of coffee to kick off your day. The company is also a Certified B Corp, so the money you spend makes a social impact. This three-pack lets you try three of its delicious blends.

Studio Badge Maxi Afriyie Concrete Platter ($120; amazon.com)

Studio Badge Maxi Afriyie Concrete Platter PHOTO: Amazon

Handcrafted in Ghana from local teak and hand-cast concrete, these beautiful platters make a stunning backdrop for baked goods, fruit platters and charcuterie. In fact, they’re so stylish that you’ll want to leave them out when they’re not in use.

Johanna Howard Cozi Throw ($140; amazon.com)

Johanna Howard Cozi Throw PHOTO: Amazon

This super-soft blanket is a lightweight pick that’s great for friends and family in warmer climates where you don’t need the weight of winter’s heavier blankets for movie nights on the couch and cozying up with a good book.

Pride and Groom The Non Shedder Box Set ($48; amazon.com)

Pride and Groom The Non Shedder Box Set PHOTO: Amazon

Even Fido deserves some luxury shampoo — and this two-piece set of shampoo and conditioner is designed for dogs with major hair. Founded by four women in New York City who wanted the same quality of grooming products for their dogs that they used, this brand’s formulas make coats shiny and leave your fur baby smelling great.

Perfecting Your Presence Eyelash Kit ($60; amazon.com)

Perfecting Your Presence Eyelash Kit PHOTO: Amazon

Get longer, more luscious eyelashes this holiday season with this eyelash kit. It includes one 3D and one 5D pair of hand-woven mink eyelashes, plus an applicator and a latex-free, hypoallergenic glue.

Cup of Té Luxe Organic Tea ($95.99; amazon.com)

Cup of Té Luxe Organic Tea PHOTO: Amazon

A cup of tea can do wonders for the soul, and these organic tea blends add a little luxury to the lucky recipient’s work-from-home routine. The 120 servings in this box set include Noms Berry Delight, Zesty Lemon Ginger, Peppermint Devotion, Cream of Earl Grey, Cha Cha Chai and English Breakfast for both caffeinated and decaf cuppas.

Future Scientist Kids’ Jigsaw Puzzle by Puzzle Huddle ($13.56; amazon.com)

Future Scientist Kids' Jigsaw Puzzle by Puzzle Huddle PHOTO: Amazon

These jigsaw puzzles featuring affirming, inspiring characters are a fun challenge for kids — and make for a fun way to break up screen time. (A version with a boy character is also available.)

Grace Eleyae GE Warm Knit Foldover Satin-Lined Beanie With Faux Fur Pom ($40, originally $50; amazon.com)

Grace Eleyae GE Warm Knit Foldover Satin-Lined Beanie With Faux Fur Pom PHOTO: Amazon

Wool hats can strip hair of its moisture in what seems like a matter of hours, but this satin-lined one is made to keep hair healthy and soft during harsh winter months.

Mandinka Nene 3-Piece Basket Set in Black and Cream ($120; amazon.com)

Mandinka Nene 3-Piece Basket Set in Black and Cream PHOTO: Amazon

Handwoven in Kenya, these beautiful baskets work as laundry baskets, toy repositories and plant pots. The only tricky thing is deciding which color to gift.

Ayesha Curry Cast-Iron Enamel Casserole Dish ($69.99, originally $70.03; amazon.com)

Ayesha Curry Cast-Iron Enamel Casserole Dish PHOTO: Amazon

Ayesha Curry’s kitchen line has some great components to it, including this enamel cast-iron casserole dish that’s perfect for all of winter’s sauces, soups and braising. Scoop up this 6-quart pot in a bronze Brown Sugar, vibrant Sienna Red or stylish Twilight Teal.

Coco and Seed Hydroponic Mason Jar Garden Superfoods Set ($49.50; amazon.com)

Coco and Seed Hydroponic Mason Jar Garden Superfoods Set PHOTO: Amazon

Perfect for those who don’t have a garden but love cooking healthy, these Mason jar gardens deliver everything you need in the space-saving size of a Mason jar. The clever kits from a woman-owned company come complete with a grow pod, so you don’t need soil to get your beet and radish microgreens or wheatgrass seeds growing.