CNN —

Oprah Winfrey has pretty impeccable taste, and every year she gifts us with her Favorite Things list, available to shop via Amazon.

We’ve gone through and pulled out some of our own favorite picks from the 2020 list while we eagerly await the drop of her 2021 Favorite Things List. The 2020 list features products for everyone on your holiday gift list at a range of prices. And while, obviously, it’s Oprah, so everything included is great, we especially love her picks from Black- and female-owned small businesses.

Check out our top gift picks below, and browse all of Oprah’s 2020 Favorite Things on Amazon.

Iconi Women’s Seamless High-Waisted Leggings ($45; amazon.com)

Amazon Iconi Women's Seamless High-Waisted Leggings

These comfortable leggings are designed to be everything you’ve always wanted in a pair: moisture-wicking, supportive and squatproof. Plus, they come in a ton of pretty heathered colors.

“A Kids Book About…” ($9.99; amazon.com)

Amazon "A Kids Book About..."

These kids’ books deftly tackle complex subjects like belonging (pictured), systemic racism (as well as racism), empathy, feminism, depression and more in a way that little ones can understand and opens the door for kids to open up and start conversations. All these books are available on Kindle so you can buy them right up until Christmas and download them whenever you’d like.

Twelve AM Co. So Good Fluffy Slipper ($48; amazon.com)

Amazon Twelve AM Co. So Good Fluffy Slipper

While unfortunately it’s not usually an option to stay under cozy covers all day, the next best spot for feet is in these incredibly soft and fluffy slippers. In shades of chocolate brown, tan and gray, they look just as cute with PJs as they do with leggings and a long cardigan — and they can head outside if needed too.

Alpine Cashmere Women’s 100% Cashmere Casual Hoodie ($298; amazon.com)

Amazon Alpine Cashmere Women's 100% Cashmere Casual Hoodie

Made from 100% cashmere, this luxurious-feeling hoodie is perfect for wearing around the house while the lucky recipient works from home or runs errands.

Whole Coffee Beans Red Bay Coffee ($18.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Whole Coffee Beans Red Bay Motherland 3-Pack Gift Collection

This Black-owned business has direct trade agreements with farmers around the world to deliver delicious coffee beans that are 100% ethically sourced and make for a great cup of coffee to kick off your day. The company is also a Certified B Corp, so the money you spend makes a social impact.

Johanna Howard Cozi Throw ($160; amazon.com)

Amazon Johanna Howard Cozi Throw

This super-soft blanket is a lightweight pick that’s great for friends and family in warmer climates where you don’t need the weight of winter’s heavier blankets for movie nights on the couch and cozying up with a good book.

Pride and Groom The Non Shedder Box Set ($60; amazon.com)

Amazon Pride and Groom The Non Shedder Box Set

Even Fido deserves some luxury shampoo — and this two-piece set of shampoo and conditioner is designed for dogs with major hair. Founded by four women in New York City who wanted the same quality of grooming products for their dogs that they used, this brand’s formulas make coats shiny and leave your fur baby smelling great.

Perfecting Your Presence Eyelash Kit ($60; amazon.com)

Amazon Perfecting Your Presence Eyelash Kit

Get longer, more luscious eyelashes this holiday season with this eyelash kit. It includes one 3D and one 5D pair of hand-woven mink eyelashes, plus an applicator and a latex-free, hypoallergenic glue.

E Marie Travel Limited Edition Boss Blanket Set ($99; amazon.com)

Amazon E Marie Travel Limited Edition Boss Blanket Set

Whether you’re in a plane, train, automobile or just stuck on your couch, this blanket set is super portable and so comfy that you can nap just about anywhere. It’s oversized at 120 inches by 52 inches and made from a polyester blend to stay ultra soft.

Corkcicle 16oz Coffee Mug ($34.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Corkcicle 16oz Coffee Mug

This triple-insulated stainless steel mug can keep your morning coffee hot for up to three hours. Plus, it’s got a shatterproof, clear lid with a built-in slider so you can sip spill-free.

Women’s Ultra Soft Marshmallow Slouch Turtleneck Lounger ($99; amazon.com)

Amazon Women's Ultra Soft Marshmallow Slouch Turtleneck Lounger

2020 has definitely been the year of being cozy, so why not continue the vibe into 2021 with this stylish but ridiculously comfy turtleneck lounger? Pair it with leggings and it’s perfect for both a quick trip to the supermarket and a toasty day relaxing inside. Did we mention it has pockets?

Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man (starting at $14.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man

Written by Emmanuel Acho, a former NFL athlete, this book explores common questions and misconceptions people have about race. Acho informs in a casual, conversational tone in this educational book.

Bleach Dye Oversized Giant Hoodie ($60; amazon.com)

Amazon Bleach Dye Oversized Giant Hoodie

Stay cozy and stylish with this giant hoodie. Dyed with bleach, each one is unique, and the machine-washable hoodies is available in three colors.

Ubuntu Life Suede Men Lamu Mule ($120; amazon.com)

Amazon Ubuntu Life Suede Men Lamu Mule

These light and fashionable slippers are handmade in Maai Mahiu, Kenya, with genuine leather and traditional jute soles.

The Wrap Life Ribbed Stretch Bandie ($16; amazon.com)

Amazon The Wrap Life Ribbed Stretch Bandie

This ribbed stretch bandie is available in seven colors inspired by the Pantone Skintone guide.

My Fabulous Food Luxury Black Lava and Alaea Sea Salt Gift Set ($70; amazon.com)

Amazon My Fabulous Food Luxury Black Lava and Alaea Sea Salt Gift Set

For the home chef in your life, this fancy gift set of salt will bring new life and flavors to their latest dishes. The set includes one tin of black lava sea salt and alaea sea salt.