Whether you’re shopping for a dad with kids, a makeup-obsessed friend, a homebody or someone who seems to have everything they could ever need, you can always find some gorgeous gift options at Nordstrom. And, of course, finding the perfect gift there doesn’t have to break the bank.

Nordstrom’s got plenty of goodies for under $100, many of which look way more expensive than they are. Ahead, we rounded up some of our favorites for everyone on your list, kids included. And if you’re looking for more options, take a look at our roundups of gifts for her, gifts for him, Amazon 5-star gifts and gifts for everyone else.

Gifts for him

Patagonia Micro D Quarter-Zip Fleece Pullover ($59; nordstrom.com)

Patagonia is known for its high-performance outerwear, and this quarter-zip fleece pullover is no different. Made from lightweight recycled microfleece, this is the ultimate layering piece for winter.

Herschel Supply Co. Hank RFID Bifold Wallet ($22.80, originally $38; nordstrom.com)

This wallet by Herschel is not only beautifully designed, but it features built-in RFID technology that protects personal information from electronic scanners.

Ugg Ansley Water-Resistant Slipper ($99.95; nordstrom.com)

We couldn’t resist featuring our favorite under-$100 men’s Ugg find. With over 2,300 reviewers, the Ansley slipper is loved for supreme comfort, a great fit and water resistance meant to withstand a quick trip outside.

L.L.Bean Men’s Scotch Plaid Flannel Pajamas ($59.46, originally $69.95; nordstrom.com)

Since we’re all lounging around in our pajamas these days, why not give his an upgrade? These flannel pajamas from L.L.Bean are made of ultra-warm flannel and come in various holiday-worthy plaids.

Fjällräven Kånken Water-Resistant Backpack ($80; nordstrom.com)

If your recipient’s backpack is falling apart, this one by Scandinavian brand Fjällräven would be a major upgrade. Available here in seven vibrant colors, this is large enough to fit most 13-inch laptops, and it even features a removable seat cushion and a snap-together top carry handle.

AdamJK Try Not to Lose It Keychain ($15; nordstrom.com)

For the guy who’s always losing his keys, this is self-explanatory.

Polo Ralph Lauren Velour Pajama Pants (starting at $36.75, originally $52.50; nordstrom.com)

If the man you’re shopping for is obsessed with his cozy robe, you won’t want to miss this deal on these comfy velour pants.

Adidas Superstar Sneaker ($80; nordstrom.com)

Is your guy in desperate need of a new everyday sneaker? The Superstar Sneaker by Adidas features a low top and iconic three-stripe design that’ll go with any outfit.

Gifts for her

Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Pajamas ($65; nordstrom.com)

You can’t go wrong with a classic set of pajamas. This long-sleeve set is available in five colors, so you can find one for any recipient. Just check out those glowing reviews.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings ($98; nordstrom.com)

Reviewers rate these faux leather leggings at a nearly perfect 5 stars, and we couldn’t agree more. These bestsellers make our lists again and again as a comfy and stylish wardrobe staple.

Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal (starting at $99.95; nordstrom.com)

Ugg’s Fluff Yeah sandals are one of our favorites from the brand. The style is the ultimate combination of form and function, as they’re so, so soft and available in 10 fun colors.

Street Level Reversible Faux Leather Tote & Wristlet ($49; nordstrom.com)

Gift her a bag that she can wear with any outfit. This tote is not only reversible but also comes with a matching wristlet for under $50.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Unisex Robe ($99; nordstrom.com)

A robe is a real crowd-pleaser of a gift, especially as we prep to spend the winter cuddled indoors more than ever. This one by Barefoot Dreams is unisex too, so it could even be a cute his-and-hers matching gift.

Skims Cozy Knit Tank ($52; nordstrom.com)

Kim Kardashian rocked the internet when she launched her shapewear brand, Skims. This plush scoop-neck tank is a staple you didn’t know you needed. You can even get the matching shorts or pants or even the robe to complete the look.

Madewell Bobble Cardigan Sweater ($98; nordstrom.com)

A chic cardigan like this one will garner so many compliments, whether she’s running errands or on a Zoom call. Available in sizes up to a 3X, it’s oversized with puffy sleeves and a cropped shape, making it an amazing gift.

Sam Edelman Puffer Coat ($99; nordstrom.com)

Has she been hoping to hop on the puffer coat trend? This longline puffer with faux fur lining from Sam Edelman is a great option for a warm everyday staple.

Girlfriend Collective High-Waist 7/8 Leggings ($40.80, originally $68; nordstrom.com)

Girlfriend Collective has been on our radar for stellar size-inclusive, sustainable activewear and loungewear. You won’t want to miss out on the chance to score these leggings, made from recycled water bottles, at 40% off.

Gifts for the home

Ohom Kopi Mug & Warmer Set ($75; nordstrom.com)

Perfect for the coffee or tea lover in your life, this mug will be an absolute game changer. The warmer uses magnetic induction energy to keep beverages warm and even doubles as a wireless cell phone charger.

Gir Ultimate Spoonula ($12.95; nordstrom.com)

A spoonula: the genius combination of a spoon and a spatula. Gift your favorite home chef the kitchen utensil they didn’t know they needed.

Tushy Classic Bidet (starting at $79; nordstrom.com)

OK, sure, yeah, you might think that gifting a bidet is a bit awkward. But take it from us, given our experience with the Tushy bidet: This is a gift you won’t regret giving. Easy to install and even easier to use, this will revolutionize their bathroom-going experience for years to come.

Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw ($39.50; nordstrom.com)

There’s no limit to how many cozy blankets one person can own. And for under 40 bucks, you can gift a throw suitable for any decor. Even better, with every purchase, Nordstrom donates a portion of the proceeds to Operation Warm, a group that provides winter coats to kids in need.

Icemule Coolers Jaunt 15L Backpack Cooler ($99.95; nordstrom.com)

If you like to go on picnics or a hike every now and then, this backpack cooler could be life-changing. With 24-hour ice retention, you can pack sandwiches, sodas and more.

Breadsmart Artisan Bread Making Kit ($34.99; nordstrom.com)

Before quarantine, we would have never guessed that we’d be so into bread making, but here we are! For the recipient who loves to bake or is looking to try something new, this five-piece set gives them the tools they need to bake their fave loaf.

Five Two by Food52 Silicone Straws & Travel Cases, 10-Pack ($25; nordstrom.com)

Nowadays, it’s more important than ever to follow strict hygiene guidelines to slow the spread of germs. Protect yourself with this handy pack of silicone straws that comes with cases and a cleaning squeegee for use on the go.

Beauty & health gifts

Nudestix Mini Nudies Eye, Face & Lips Set ($25; nordstrom.com)

The Mini Nudies set from Nudestix features three multipurpose shades that can be used for eyes, cheeks or lips to get a bronzed and glowy look. Talk about a multipurpose present.

Slip Pure Silk Adult Pleated Face Covering ($39; nordstrom.com)

This face mask by iconic silk brand Slip features an adjustable nose wire, ear straps and an inner cotton lining for optimal comfort.

Motorola Care+ Contactless Smart Thermometer ($79.99; nordstrom.com)

If your family members are in regular contact with others, you might want to get your hands on a contactless thermometer to track any temperature changes. Just point the thermometer at the forehead for a quick reading, which instantly syncs to its app.

Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash ($39; nordstrom.com)

Is your giftee concerned about overdrying hands due to increased hand-washing? This vegan, cruelty-free hand wash that smells simply divine is formulated for a gentle cleanse without dehydrating the skin.

Kiehl’s Brighten Up & Glow Set ($84.15, originally $99; nordstrom.com)

Kiehl’s is a smart option for any skin care-obsessed friend because it works on many different skin types. This set that’s meant to cleanse, treat, brighten and moisturize skin includes a cleanser, dark spot solution, eye treatment and face cream.

Drybar Lil’ Crush Crew Travel-Size Set ($59; nordstrom.com)

If your giftee has a weekly standing appointment at Drybar, this set can help them maintain their blowout with a heated brush, dry shampoo and heat protectant.

Tech gifts

Lexon Oblio Wireless Charger & UV Cleaner ($79.90; nordstrom.com)

Here’s a gift that techies and non-techies alike can appreciate: This special device recharges with a USB-C port and sanitizes your phone with a UV light to eliminate 99.9% of screen germs.

Tory Burch Leather Apple Watch Strap ($95; nordstrom.com)

Have someone in your life who can’t live without their Apple Watch? This stylish strap by Tory Burch features a leather band in three colors and gold hardware, meant to pair with either your 38mm or 40mm watch.

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker ($99; nordstrom.com)

Bose is one of our go-tos for superior audio technology. This Bluetooth micro speaker is waterproof, includes a silicone strap to attach to a backpack and delivers powerful sound without taking up too much space.

Gifts for kids

Fridababy BreatheFrida 3-in-1 Humidifier ($49.99; nordstrom.com)

A humidifier might not be on the top of a parent’s checklist, so that’s what would make this a super-thoughtful gift. It also works as a night light and essential oil diffuser for up to 12 hours to keep things smelling extra fresh.

Little Giraffe Luxe Baby Blanket ($92; nordstrom.com)

A soft baby blanket is essential for snuggling a little one. Available in seven pastel colors, this one by Little Giraffe features a satin trim and ultra-cozy material that’s loved by parents and babies alike.

Ugg Neumel II Water-Resistant Chukka Boot (starting at $90; nordstrom.com)

Don’t forget to prep your little one for winter with a pair of warm boots. These waterproof little chukka boots have Ugg’s plush lining and slip-resistant tread.

Fao Schwarz Piano Dance Mat ($39.99, originally $54.99; nordstrom.com)

Such a fun gift for the kid who just can’t stop dancing! This piano dance mat comes with 10 songs, 24 keys and even a recording feature for them to play with.