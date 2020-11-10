Peru plunged into political upheaval as Congress ousts President Vizcarra

Peru's Congress ousted President Martín Vizcarra on Monday in an impeachment vote over corruption allegations, prompting immediate tensions in the Andean nation.

Vizcarra said he would accept the Congress vote and would not take any legal action to counter it.

"Today I am leaving the presidential palace. Today I am going home," Vizcarra said during a speech late on Monday, surrounded by his cabinet in the courtyard of the presidential residence in downtown Lima.

Head of Congress, Manuel Merino, an agronomist and businessman from the minority Popular Action, is expected to assume the presidency on Tuesday and will remain in office until the end of July 2021, when Vizcarra's term was due to expire.

Merino called for calm after the vote and assured Peruvians that the April 11 presidential election would go on as planned.

