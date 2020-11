Mexican journalist shot moments before going live on air

(CNN) A Mexican journalist was shot Monday as he was about to go live on air and died in hospital later the same day.

Israel Vázquez, who worked for digital news outlet El Salmantino, was covering a "discovery of human remains" in the city of Salamanca, in the central state of Guanajuato , at the time of the attack, according to a tweet from the state's attorney general's office.

A special team is investigating the 31-year-old journalist's death, said the attorney general. No arrests have been made so far.

El Salmantino released a statement on Facebook urging a swift investigation.

"Today our colleague, Israel Vázquez, while working as a reporter, was the target of a vile and cowardly attack that took his life," read the statement. "All of us who work at El Salmantino condemn not just this one attack, but all of those that occur daily in the city of Salamanca."

