Oxford dictionaries change 'sexist' and outdated definitions of the word 'woman'

(CNN) Even the dictionary can be sexist and out of date, especially when it comes to how a "woman" is described.

Earlier this year, Oxford University Press changed its entry for "woman" in its dictionaries , including the Oxford English Dictionary , to include more positive ways to describe a female.

"We have expanded the dictionary coverage of 'woman' with more examples and idiomatic phrases which depict women in a positive and active manner," according to a statement from OUP. "We have ensured that offensive synonyms or senses are clearly labelled as such and only included where we have evidence of real world usage."

Phrases such as "woman of the moment" were added to equal the old saying of the "man of the moment." And one of the definitions of "woman" now refers to a "person's wife, girlfriend, or female lover," as opposed to being tied to only a man.

The definition for "man" was updated to include gender-neutral terms and references to "sexual attractiveness or activity" were revised for "man" and "woman" entries.

Read More