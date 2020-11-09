Salt Life co-founder arrested on manslaughter charges, police say

(CNN) A co-founder of Salt Life, the ocean-centric apparel brand, was arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with the killing of an 18-year-old woman in South Florida, court records show.

Michael Troy Hutto, 54, appeared in court via videolink Monday in Palm Beach County, where a judge set bond at $255,000. In addition to manslaughter, Hutto is also charged with possession of a weapon during a felony.

Hutto was arrested October 30 at Baptist Medical Center South in Jacksonville, Florida, and booked into the Duval County jail by Riviera Beach Police and Florida Highway Patrol in connection with the killing, the highway patrol tweeted last week.

The parents of 18-year-old Lora Grace Duncan had called the Columbia County Sheriff's Office on October 26 to request a welfare check on their daughter, the sheriff's office said. Her father learned she was at a Hilton hotel in Riviera Beach, the arrest affidavit says, and he said Hutto was her boyfriend. Riviera Beach is about 300 miles south of Columbia County.

Riviera Beach police responded to the hotel October 29 and found a woman's body with a gunshot wound to the stomach, the affidavit says. The room was rented in Hutto's name, it said, with his ID, phone, wallet and belongings still inside.