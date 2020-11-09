Notre Dame orders Covid-19 testing for students after fans rushed the field to celebrate a football win

(CNN) The University of Notre Dame is mandating coronavirus testing for students after hundreds of fans stormed the field following the football team's 47-40 double overtime win over previously No. 1-ranked Clemson on Saturday.

Photos show hundreds of students crowded together on the field with social distancing not being observed and many with their face coverings pulled down.

Students who fail to appear for testing or leave the area without their results will not be able to register for the spring semester or receive a transcript.

Previously, the university said students who failed to appear for testing would lose priority status for registration, but the school has changed its stance and will put a registration hold on the record of any student who does not get tested.

"As exciting as last night's victory against Clemson was, it was very disappointing to see evidence of widespread disregard of our health protocols at many gatherings over the weekend," President John Jenkins wrote in a letter to students.

