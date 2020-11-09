Arizona county dismisses marijuana charges after state vote to legalize it

Andy Rose, CNN

Updated 9:14 PM ET, Mon November 9, 2020

Arizona and other states voted last week to legalize marijuana.
Arizona and other states voted last week to legalize marijuana.

(CNN)The prosecutor in Arizona's largest county is dropping all pending charges for recreational marijuana use by adults after Arizona voters legalized it in the November election.

"Instead of continuing to spend resources on these cases, this office will begin implementing the will of the voters immediately," the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said in a written statement Monday.
Proposition 207 passed last week with 60% of the vote.
In addition to decriminalizing most recreational use, it allows past marijuana convictions to be expunged.
    Montana, Arizona, New Jersey and South Dakota approve marijuana ballot measures, CNN projects
    Montana, Arizona, New Jersey and South Dakota approve marijuana ballot measures, CNN projects
    Voters in four states approved legalizing marijuana for recreational use in last week's election, bringing the number of states that have approved it to 15.

    CNN's Leslie Perrot, Lauren Dezenski and Theresa Waldrop contributed to this report.