Three Baton Rouge police officers on leave after LSU football player says he was 'violated numerous times'

(CNN) Three Baton Rouge police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, according to a statement from city Police Chief Murphy Paul, after LSU football player Koy Moore posted a complaint on social media Sunday afternoon, saying he was "violated numerous times" during an incident Saturday night.

Moore's post said he was approached by police officers who pulled guns on him. He accused the officers of assuming he had a gun and drugs and said the officers screamed, "Where's your gun?"

Moore said he was "violated numerous times, even going as far as trying to unzip my pants in search of a weapon," which he said he repeatedly told them he didn't have.

Moore also wrote that officers took his phone away when he tried to document the incident.

"I could've lost my life and I know for a fact nothing would've happened to the guys who did it," the LSU football player wrote in his post.

