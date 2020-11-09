Suspect in custody in connection with slaying of rapper King Von

(CNN) One person has been arrested in connection to the death of rapper King Von in Atlanta, police said.

Timothy Leeks, 22, is in police custody while at Grady Hospital in Atlanta, where he is receiving treatment for a gunshot wound, according to the Atlanta Police Department. The Atlanta Police Homicide Unit has arrest warrants against Leeks for felony murder.

CNN is trying to determine whether Leeks has an attorney.

The APD's homicide investigation of Von's slaying is closed with the arrest of Leeks, the department said.

Von, from Chicago, was killed Friday during an early morning exchange of gunfire outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge in Atlanta, authorities said.

Read More