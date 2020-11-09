Most states now require face masks to reduce the spread of Covid-19. These are the ones that don't

(CNN) While health officials agree face masks help prevent the spread of Covid-19, state and local governments have varied widely on implementation of mask rules. Now, President-elect Joe Biden wants to change that.

Biden's office has released plans that his administration intends to implement in the beginning of his term, and one is a national mask mandate "by working with governors and mayors."

Most states already have some type of mask mandate, but some have no statewide rule -- either leaving it as a recommendation or giving the authority to local officials.

Here are the states with no statewide mask requirement.

Alaska