Americans react to Biden's victory
People celebrate in Philadelphia after Joe Biden was projected to win the presidential election on Saturday, November 7.
Americans react to Biden's victory
Biden supporters wait outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, before his victory speech on November 7.
Americans react to Biden's victory
People celebrate at the Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, DC.
Americans react to Biden's victory
Supporters of President Donald Trump unfurl a giant American flag outside the State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, after Biden's win was projected on November 7.
Americans react to Biden's victory
From left, Damon Akins, Colleen Trimble and Kathryn Shields drink champagne as they celebrate Biden's win in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Americans react to Biden's victory
Trump supporters stand outside of the Clark County Elections Department in North Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 7.
Americans react to Biden's victory
A crowd gathers in front of the White House on November 7.
Americans react to Biden's victory
People wave American flags at Times Square in New York.
Americans react to Biden's victory
People celebrate at the Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, DC.
Americans react to Biden's victory
A woman holds a message for the President during celebrations in Washington, DC.