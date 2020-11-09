The UAE takes steps towards modernization by decriminalizing alcohol and suicide

(CNN) The United Arab Emirates has introduced a slew of reforms on personal status and penal laws as part of a years-long bid to modernize the Gulf state and promote a progressive brand of Islam.

Over the weekend, the oil-rich country announced it had decriminalized alcohol and suicide, and scrapped so-called "honor crime" provisions that gave men lighter sentences if they assaulted female relatives to protect a family's reputation.

Official news reporting about the series of decrees states that the country has "lifted the criminalization of parts of the penal code that do not harm others" -- a vaguely worded phrase that could signal the further repeal of more socially conservative rules.

The UAE has adopted an increasingly liberal approach to social freedoms in recent years, helping to attract expatriates to the country and retain those already living there. Foreigners (around 8 million people in a country of roughly 10 million) make up an overwhelming part of the UAE's workforce.

When the UAE economy contracted in 2020 due to the effects of Covid-19 and dropping oil prices, it sought to entice expats to remain by rolling out retirement programs and easing the path to naturalization. Saturday's reforms also allow expatriates to apply their home countries' laws to inheritance issues.

