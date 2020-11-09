Snake venom is a boon in search for life-saving drugs

By Samantha Bresnahan, CNN

Updated 4:07 AM ET, Mon November 9, 2020

Biomedical scientist Zoltan Takacs has traveled to more than 190 countries in search of venomous creatures that can potentially help create new medical treatments -- like this sea snake in Fiji.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Scroll through the gallery for more on the ways venomous animals are aiding in drug development.&lt;/strong&gt;
Animal venoms have evolved to immobilize and kill prey in seconds. Venomous toxins target vital body parts with extreme precision and potency, making them valuable templates to craft new drugs. Pictured, a desert viper preys on a gecko.
The venom of the Brazilian lancehead viper was once used on arrowheads. It was later identified as a potent drug to treat high blood pressure and was the first venom-based drug approved by the FDA, in 1981.
Snake venom is captured through a process known as &quot;milking&quot; -- luring snakes to bite onto a material laid over the opening of a jar.
A toxin isolated from saw-scaled viper venom served as the template for the drug tirofiban, used in the treatment of myocardial infarction. The snake is found in the Middle East and the Indian subcontinent.
Viper venom prevents blood from clotting, which can be harnessed for anticoagulant drugs. Pictured, left: Blood from a healthy control coagulates after 20 minutes of test time. Right: Bitten by a mountain pit viper, blood from a patient in Nepal remains unclotted after 20 minutes.
