Here's who's on President-elect Biden's newly formed Transition Covid-19 Advisory Board

(CNN) President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' newly appointed Transition Covid-19 Advisory Board is led by established public health officials and staffed by a mix of doctors and current and former government officials, some with high-profile media visibility.

The advisory board is co-chaired by former FDA Commissioner Dr. David Kessler, former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, Yale associate professor of medicine and epidemiology.

Also on the advisory board are well-known medical figures, including Obamacare architect Dr. Zeke Emanuel, bestselling author Dr. Atul Gawande and Trump administration whistleblower Rick Bright , who led the government's production and purchase of vaccines.

Biden said Monday that they will seek to add other members to the board going forward. Here's a look at who he has appointed to the board so far.

Vivek Murthy

In this Feb. 4, 2014, photo, then U.S. Surgeon General appointee Dr. Vivek Murthy appears on Capitol Hill in Washington.