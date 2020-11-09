Here's who's on President-elect Biden's newly formed Transition Covid-19 Advisory Board

(CNN)President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' newly appointed Transition Covid-19 Advisory Board is led by established public health officials and staffed by a mix of doctors and current and former government officials, some with high-profile media visibility.
The advisory board is co-chaired by former FDA Commissioner Dr. David Kessler, former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, Yale associate professor of medicine and epidemiology.
Also on the advisory board are well-known medical figures, including Obamacare architect Dr. Zeke Emanuel, bestselling author Dr. Atul Gawande and Trump administration whistleblower Rick Bright, who led the government's production and purchase of vaccines.
Biden said Monday that they will seek to add other members to the board going forward. Here's a look at who he has appointed to the board so far.
Vivek Murthy
Dr. Vivek Murthy, a doctor of internal medicine, served as the surgeon general of the United States beginning in December 2014 under President Barack Obama. He resigned in April 2017 at the request of the Trump administration.
During his tenure, he cautioned US doctors in a public letter about their prescription of painkillers, sounded the alarm on teen e-cigarette use and called to treat gun violence as a public health issue, which led to opposition from Republican senators.
The son of immigrants from India, Murthy received an MD and MBA from Yale and later joined Harvard Medical School's faculty in internal medicine, according to his website.
David A. Kessler
Dr. David A. Kessler served as Food and Drug Administration commissioner from 1990 to 1997, appointed by President George H.W. Bush and then reappointed by President Bill Clinton.
During his tenure, the FDA introduced the "Nutrition Facts" graphic that now appears on almost all food products, a result of the Nutrition Labeling and Education Act of 1990. He also took aim at products misleadingly labeled as "fresh." In one incident, the FDA seized 24,000 half-gallon cartons of orange juice labeled as fresh that had actually been made from concentrate.
He earned his medical degree from Harvard Medical School and a law degree from the University of Chicago before working in government. After his FDA tenure, he served as the dean of Yale Medical School and is a professor at University of California, San Francisco (UCSF).
Marcella Nunez-Smith
Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith is an associate professor of medicine and epidemiology at Yale University and associate dean for Health Equity Research at Yale School of Medicine.
Her research focuses on "promoting health and healthcare equity for structurally marginalized populations," according to her Yale bio. She is originally from the US Virgin Islands and received her MD from Jefferson Medical College and a master's in health sciences from Yale.