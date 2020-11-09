Russian soldier kills three officers in attack at military base

By Mary Ilyushina, CNN

Updated 8:32 AM ET, Mon November 9, 2020

The entrance to the airfield near the city of Voronezh.
The entrance to the airfield near the city of Voronezh.

Moscow (CNN)A Russian soldier killed an officer with an ax and then shot two more officers at a military base near Voronezh, southern Russia, the country's investigative committee said in a statement Monday.

"According to the investigation, on November 9, 2020, at 5:30 a.m. [the soldier] killed an officer using an ax in order to obtain a weapon and after that shot his colleagues, two of them died, one was wounded," the body said.
The military department of the Voronezh Investigative Committee has launched a criminal probe into the incident.
The suspect has been detained, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing a statement from the Western Military District.
    The shooter's motives were not immediately clear but the investigators said they will assign examinations to establish his mental state.