(CNN) A message lost by a carrier pigeon has been found some 110 years after it was sent.

Found in a field in mid-September by a couple out hiking in Ingersheim, northeastern France , the message was sent from one German military officer to another in 1910, when the area was still part of Germany, according to Dominique Jardy, curator of the nearby Linge Memorial museum.

Jardy told CNN the message was folded up inside a small aluminum capsule and the script is difficult to decipher.

A German friend, whom Jardy asked to translate the message, said the officer, who was based in the town of Colmar, is recounting German military exercises in the area.

"Platoon Potthof receives fire as they reach the western border of the parade ground, platoon Potthof takes up fire and retreats after a while," the message reads, according to the AFP news agency. "In Fechtwald half a platoon was disabled. Platoon Potthof retreats with heavy losses."

