Bolivia's former President Evo Morales returns home after a year in exile

(CNN) Former Bolivian President Evo Morales returned to the country on Monday after spending almost a year in exile in Argentina.

Morales, who ruled Bolivia for almost 14 years, fled on November 11, 2019, amid accusations of electoral fraud. He denied the allegations and declared himself the winner of the October 2019 vote, but was eventually forced to step down before leaving the country.

After a brief stint in Mexico , Morales had been living in Buenos Aires since December 2019.

He decided to return to Bolivia after his fellow Socialist Luis Arce won the Bolivian presidential election in October. Arce was sworn in as Bolivia's new president on Sunday.

Arce, whom Morales had handpicked as his successor, has previously served as the country's finance minister.

Read More