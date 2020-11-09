(CNN) Female mongooses looking to mate with a male from a rival gang have developed a crafty method to cheat on their partners -- by starting fights, and using the violence as cover.

Banded mongooses -- so called because of the dark bands on their back -- are small, cat-like creatures found in small groups in some parts of Africa.

The territorial animals rarely leave the groups they are born into, and for this reason, group members are often closely genetically related: The female mongooses enter their fertile and mating period -- known as estrus -- within 7-10 days of one another, while males stand guard, shadowing the female and fending off rival mates.

But female mongooses have a cunning way of getting around the problem of inbreeding -- by deliberately starting fights with rival groups, and using the unfolding chaos to sneak off and mate with enemy males, researchers from two British universities found after analyzing data from a population of wild mongooses in Uganda's Queen Elizabeth National Park.

"We've known for some time that banded mongoose groups often engage in violent battles -- and now we know why," Michael Cant, a professor of evolutionary biology at the University of Exeter's Centre for Ecology and Conservation, said in a statement.

