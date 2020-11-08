This was adapted from the November 8 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) The world took a momentous turn at 11:24 a.m. ET on Saturday: In the instant that CNN projected Joe Biden would become the 46th president, the United States embarked on a starkly different road than the one it would have barreled down had President Donald Trump won a second term.

Presidential attacks on democratic institutions, science and the vulnerable, including immigrants and religious minorities, will stop. The White House will stop being the country's biggest source of lies. America will no longer have a President who uses division as an instrument of power. Governance and foreign policy will not be made by tweet. Biden has already announced a task force to fight the worsening pandemic. And the burden of Trump's racial fear-mongering will be lifted from Americans of color.

Trump's demagogic presidency will become an aberration in American history, rather than a new foundation that affronts the country's bedrock values. Fears that a second Trump term would destroy NATO and buckle America's role as an exemplar of democratic values will not materialize, however treacherous the world remains. The US will try to do something about a warming planet. Trump's defeat caused relief abroad, where the lives of people who have no capacity to influence American power are shaped by the behemoth between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

But explosions of joy on the streets of cities like Philadelphia and Atlanta where citizens voted in extraordinary numbers were not shared in the vast American heartland. More than 70 million Americans voted for Trump, and followed him with an intensity that matched the antipathy felt by his critics. Those critics always struggled to understand how friends and relatives who love him rationalize his belligerence, lying and bigotry. But Trump partisans saw in his chaos a scourge of "elites," who they believe patronized them and their values.

Trump spoke for vast numbers of Americans who believed their government's embrace of globalization destroyed their livelihoods. Growing secularism and liberal social reforms convinced others that their Christian faith was threatened. The fact that Republicans may cling onto the Senate and cut the Democratic majority in the House suggests that while many conservatives are tired of Trump's antics, they're not done with his policies.

