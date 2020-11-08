People of color are more likely to live without indoor plumbing even in the richest US cities, study says

(CNN) Even in the richest American cities, many still live without one basic utility -- indoor plumbing.

That's according to a team of geography researchers from King's College London and the University of Arizona, who published their findings this week in the peer-reviewed PNAS journal . From 2013 to 2017, more than 1.1 million people in the US did not have access to a piped water connection, the study says, with almost half of them living in the country's 50 largest cities.

And those people tended to be people of color with their households being 35% more likely to lack piped water compared to White, non-Hispanic households, the study said. The study did not specify race any further.

"Compared with the overall US population, we find that unplumbed households are more likely to be headed by people of color, earn lower incomes, live in mobile homes, rent their residence, and pay a higher share of their gross income toward housing costs," the study said.

Out of the 50 largest metropolitan areas, San Francisco had the highest proportion of people without access to indoor plumbing, followed by Portland, Oregon, Milwaukee, San Antonio and Austin. Based off total numbers, New York has the largest amount of people without indoor plumbing, at 65,000, followed by Los Angeles with 44,200 people and San Francisco with 27,400 people.

