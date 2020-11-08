(CNN) After years of poor eyesight, eye strain, loss in vision and difficulty with contact lenses, Craig Hershoff invented a robot that he hopes will help people with dexterity issues insert and remove their contact lenses.

Hershoff was diagnosed with Fuch's dystrophy in 2000 and almost lost his sight. He received three corneal transplants in 10 years.

After struggling with his eyesight for years, Hershoff discovered a special type of contact lens called scleral lenses which helped him enormously.

However, when his wife passed away, Hershoff went through a period of anxiety which caused his hands to shake while inserting and removing his contact lenses.

This is when the light bulb went off.

