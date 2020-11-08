After 14 boys, this Michigan family finally welcomes a baby girl

(CNN) Kateri and Jay Schwandt have finally welcomed a baby girl to their family -- after nearly three decades and 15 tries.

The Michigan couple has 14 sons -- Tyler, Zach, Drew, Brandon, Tommy, Vinny, Calvan, Gabe, Wesley, Charlie, Luke, Tucker, Francisco and Finley.

And last week the 17th member of the family was born at 7 pounds, 8 ounces -- Maggie Jayne.

"We are overjoyed and beyond excited to add Maggie Jayne to our family," Jay Schwandt told the Detroit Free Press , who first reported the story. "This year has been memorable in so many ways, for so many reasons, but Maggie is the greatest gift we could ever imagine."

The Schwandts -- who married in 1993 after dating as high school freshmen and are both 45-years-old -- are no strangers to the media.

