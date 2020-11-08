A California man saved 10-year-old girl from drowning. Now the girl and her mother are raising money to help pay for the hero's dream wedding

(CNN) The Whiting family was enjoying their last day of vacation on a sunny beach in Monterey, California, when 10-year-old Haylee Whiting got caught in a rip current.

Haylee's mom, Samantha Whiting was sitting on the shore when she heard her daughter crying for help.

Samantha Whiting sprinted into the water to try and grab her daughter but underestimated the strength of the current. Soon the waves were swallowing them both.

"I was thinking this is not happening. There's no way I'm being pulled out. I was terrified," Haylee told CNN affiliate ABC7

"I will never forget her face when she said, 'Mom, help me!'" Whiting said.

