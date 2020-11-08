Emily Harrington becomes the first woman to free-climb El Capitan in under 24 hours

(CNN) Only three people -- all men -- had ever free-climbed El Capitan in Yosemite National Park in under 24 hours. But now a woman is the fourth.

Emily Harrington , 34, scaled the massive 3,000-foot granite face on Wednesday as the nation focused on developments in the presidential election.

Harrington became the first woman ever to complete the task in less than a day, scaling El Capitan in 21 hours and 13 minutes.

"I never believed I could actually free climb El Cap in a day when I first set the goal for myself," she said in an Instagram post.

"It didn't seem like a realistic objective for me," she said. "I didn't have the skills, fitness, or risk profile to move so quickly over such a large piece of stone. But I chose it exactly for that reason. Impossible dreams challenge us to rise above who we are now to see if we can become better versions of ourselves."

