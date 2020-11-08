Palestinian prisoner ends hunger strike after making deal with Israeli authorities

Jerusalem (CNN) A Palestinian detainee held by Israel has ended a hunger strike lasting more than 100 days, after Israeli authorities agreed he would be freed at the end of the month and his administrative detention order would not be renewed, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club, a Ramallah-based non-governmental organization that looks after the interests of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

Speaking to CNN, Maher Al-Akhras, a 49-year old farmer from Silat Al Dhaher in the north of the West Bank, said he had achieved "a victory for all the Palestinian people, not just for me."

An Israeli security official confirmed to CNN that Al-Akhras had ended his hunger strike and would be released on November 26 but would not comment on whether any particular commitments had been made.

Al-Akhras told CNN he began his action in July in an effort to highlight Israel's use of administrative detention, which allows authorities to detain people indefinitely -- without pressing charges or presenting evidence -- if they believe there is an imminent security threat.

"The issue of administrative detention has been opened up again, with so many question marks," Al-Akhras told CNN. "The strength I have had all this time came from the support I received from people outside who were demanding justice."

Maher al-Akhras in an Israeli hospital on November 6.

Read More