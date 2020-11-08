Japan formally declares Prince Akishino heir to the throne

Japan formally declared Crown Prince Akishino heir to the throne on Sunday, after his elder brother Emperor Naruhito became monarch last year following their father's abdication.

The day-long ceremonies took place at the royal residence, the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. The event had originally been scheduled for April but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and was scaled back as infections kept rising.

"I deeply ponder the responsibility of Crown Prince and will discharge my duties," said Akishino in front of ceremony attendees, most of whom were wearing masks, in footage by public broadcaster NHK.

Crown Prince Akishino of Japan leaves the Imperial Palace in a horse drawn carriage in Tokyo on November 8.

Last April, Emperor Emeritus Akihito formally abdicated, becoming the country's first monarch to step down from the Chrysanthemum Throne in two centuries. After having heart surgery and overcoming prostate cancer in recent years, he cited health reasons for stepping down.

The inauguration of his son, Emperor Naruhito, ushered in the "Reiwa" era. Each emperor's reign is marked by their era name; the name "Reiwa" was adapted from an 8th century anthology of classic poetry, and means "beautiful harmony."

