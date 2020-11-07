Even when the election's decided, America will still be waiting -- like it has all year

(CNN) After the 1876 US election, it took nearly four months for Rutherford B. Hayes to be named the next president, just three days before he was due to be inaugurated.

In 2000, Americans had to wait five weeks for George W. Bush to be declared the winner in a contest that came down to a few hundred votes in Florida.

On one hand, it's heartening to know that waiting -- and all of the anxiety and melodrama it brings -- has always been a part of the electoral process.

On the other hand, the pandemic and politics have left us in a state of suspended animation.

Waiting is all we've been doing this year.

