Days after winning the World Series, the Dodgers have five positive Covid-19 cases

(CNN) There are five positive Covid-19 cases affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, a spokeswoman with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health told CNN Friday.

"The Dodgers organization continues to work with us during this ongoing outbreak investigation," Sienna Spencer-Markles said.

The development, first reported by USA Today, comes just 10 days after the Dodgers won the World Series. No additional details were available, and the Dodgers did not respond to CNN's request for comment.

On October 27, Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was pulled during Game 6 of the World Series after testing positive for Covid-19. When the Dodgers won the World Series that night, Turner returned to the field to celebrate the championship with his teammates.

It's unclear if Turner is one of the five positive cases; he is a free agent this offseason.