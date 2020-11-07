Texas boy wins first place in national mullet championship

(CNN) Jaxson Crossland is good at a lot of things, like boxing, fishing and riding his dirt bike. But this 8-year-old also rocks a serious mullet.

"Jax has been just ecstatic since winning. It's been so great to be able to enter him into something that celebrates what makes him different," Zoie Shepard, his mom, told CNN. "It's been so awesome for Jax, people recognize him everywhere now."

Jaxson used his award money to buy boxing gear.

"The contest has blown up with over 20,000 votes from all over the country," USA Mullet Championships president Kevin Begola said in a statement . "During these tough times it's important to have fun. This is exactly what 2020 needed!"

After winning, Jaxson used his $500 to buy boxing gear and take boxing classes. He "enjoyed every second of it," Shepard said.

When asked how he feels about winning, the mullet titleholder had just one response:

"I can't give autographs right now, cause I don't know cursive."