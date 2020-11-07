Britain's Queen Elizabeth seen in face mask for first time during public ceremony

London (CNN) Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has worn a mask for the first time while appearing in public during the pandemic.

The 94-year-old monarch wore the mask during a commemorative ceremony in London earlier this week.

The event was held at Westminster Abbey ahead of Remembrance Sunday on November 11, the day the UK pays tribute to those who lost their lives in war.

"The Queen marked the centenary of the burial of the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey this week, in a personal tribute ahead of Remembrance Sunday," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The black mask, which was edged with white, is believed to have been made by Angela Kelly, the Queen's personal adviser and curator, who designs many of the monarch's outfits according to PA Media news agency.

