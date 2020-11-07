Arick Wierson, who writes frequently for CNN Opinion, is a six-time Emmy Award-winning television producer and former senior media adviser to New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. He advises corporate and political clients on communications strategies in the US, Africa and Latin America. Follow him on Twitter @ArickWierson. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion at CNN.

(CNN) Dear Gabriella,

Although you are only four years old, today marks one of the most important days in your life. It's not your birthday. It's not Christmas. But today marks a very big moment for you and millions of girls just like you across our country.

These words won't mean much to you until you are a bit older, but the importance of today's news will ring through history and very well may change the course of your own life as a woman of color.

Arick Wierson

It's impossible for you to imagine this now, but, as of today, your life -- and what you choose to do with it -- will never be the same. You see, America just elected not only the first woman vice president in our country's 244-year history, but the first woman of color. California Sen. Kamala Harris, the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants, has just been chosen by well over 70 million Americans to serve as the next vice president of our country. Her election has shattered a glass ceiling that has eluded women who have aspired to the highest offices in the land before. That she has done this as a Black and Indian woman is not only unprecedented but also signals a watershed moment in American history.

As you grow older, you will learn, if not first-hand, then certainly from teachings in school, that our nation is special but far from perfect. You will see that although slavery was abolished well over 150 years ago, so many forms of racism are still very much alive. You will learn that although women fought for and eventually won the right to vote with the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920, their role as elected public servants still trails that of their male counterparts on all levels; for women of color, this underrepresentation is even more stark. But you will also learn that, today, a new milestone in our history as a people was achieved. Today, Harris proved that women, and in particular women of color, need not temper their aspirations.