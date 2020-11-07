Denmark mink Covid crisis worsens. Here's what it means

(CNN) The United Kingdom has banned travelers from Denmark after the country reported a widespread outbreak of a new variant of the virus which causes Covid-19 in mink farms.

The development came days after the Danish government announced it planned to cull the nation's entire mink population in order to contain the spread.

There are between 15 and 17 million mink in Denmark, whereas its human population stands at around 5.5 million.

The ban came into place at 4 a.m. Saturday and means travelers from Denmark cannot enter the UK, the government said in a statement. British nationals returning home will be forced to quarantine for two weeks and, unlike other quarantine requirements for travelers entering the UK, there will be no exemptions.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Wednesday the decision to cull the minks had been made with a "heavy heart," but it was necessary based on the recommendation of health authorities.

Read More